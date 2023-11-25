North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iredell County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Iredell County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Iredell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Conference: Greater Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Mecklenburg High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Cabarrus High School at Lake Norman High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
