The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 5:45 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 60.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 61.3 the Sun Devils give up.

High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.

Arizona State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.

The Sun Devils record 67.0 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow.

Arizona State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.

High Point has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.

The Sun Devils are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.6%).

The Panthers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)

15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43) Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Callie Scheier: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Bukky Akinsola: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG% Amaria McNear: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

