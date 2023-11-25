The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 5:45 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 60.7 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 61.3 the Sun Devils give up.
  • High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
  • Arizona State's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 60.7 points.
  • The Sun Devils record 67.0 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 70.2 the Panthers allow.
  • Arizona State has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.2 points.
  • High Point has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.
  • The Sun Devils are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 3.4% higher than the Panthers allow to opponents (37.6%).
  • The Panthers make 38.1% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

High Point Leaders

  • Lauren Bevis: 15.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (15-for-43)
  • Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Callie Scheier: 5.2 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
  • Bukky Akinsola: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Amaria McNear: 5.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

High Point Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Wofford W 80-64 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
11/23/2023 South Florida L 61-32 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Texas L 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Arizona State - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Johnson C. Smith - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/5/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

