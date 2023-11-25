Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gaston County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gaston Christian School at Rocky River High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25

3:00 PM ET on November 25 Location: Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston Day School at Ardrey Kell High School