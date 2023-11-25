North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gaston County, North Carolina today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Christian School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston Day School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
