The Mercer Bears (8-3) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (7-4) meet at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Mercer ranks 49th in scoring offense (27.3 points per game) and 38th in scoring defense (23.9 points allowed per game) this season. Gardner-Webb ranks 45th in the FCS with 28.6 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 84th with 29.1 points given up per contest on defense.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Gardner-Webb Mercer 343.2 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (70th) 337.5 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (49th) 163.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.5 (60th) 179.7 (90th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (76th) 8 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (103rd) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Jaylen King has compiled 992 yards on 52.8% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 327 yards with four scores.

Narii Gaither has been handed the ball 139 times for a team-high 675 yards (61.4 per game) with two touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 27 receptions this season are good for 259 yards, and he's scored four touchdowns in the passing game.

Jayden Brown has racked up 636 yards (on 109 carries) with five touchdowns, while also grabbing 14 passes for 244 yards and five touchdowns.

Ephraim Floyd has collected 34 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 368 (33.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Karim Page has 34 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 326 yards (29.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy leads Mercer with 2,078 yards (188.9 ypg) on 171-of-255 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 269 rushing yards on 105 carries while scoring 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Al Wooten II has 639 rushing yards on 130 carries, scoring six touchdowns. He's also added 119 yards (10.8 per game) on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Ty James has hauled in 55 catches for 1,029 yards (93.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Devron Harper has caught 48 passes for 486 yards (44.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

