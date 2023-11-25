The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs are expected to win their matchup versus the Mercer Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Gardner-Webb vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Gardner-Webb (-2.1) 53.2 Gardner-Webb 28, Mercer 26

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of the Runnin' Bulldogs' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

Mercer Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of eight of Bears games last season went over the point total.

Runnin' Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 27.3 23.9 31 17 25.6 34.2 Gardner-Webb 28.6 29.1 34.4 23.8 23.8 33.5

