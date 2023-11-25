A pair of AAC teams hit the field when the East Carolina Pirates (2-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Tulsa Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-3) 44.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-3.5) 44.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game with FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

East Carolina has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

The Pirates have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Tulsa is 4-6-1 ATS this season.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

