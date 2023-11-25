East Carolina vs. Tulsa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
A pair of AAC teams hit the field when the East Carolina Pirates (2-9) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) clash on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the East Carolina vs. Tulsa matchup.
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Greenville, North Carolina
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|East Carolina Moneyline
|Tulsa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|East Carolina (-3)
|44.5
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|East Carolina (-3.5)
|44.5
|-162
|+134
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Betting Trends
- East Carolina has covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Pirates have covered the spread once when favored by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Tulsa is 4-6-1 ATS this season.
- The Golden Hurricane are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
