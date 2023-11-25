The East Carolina Pirates (2-9) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in an AAC clash.

East Carolina ranks third-worst in total offense (263.5 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 31st with 330.5 yards allowed per contest. Tulsa's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 447.9 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 72nd with 380.1 total yards per contest.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Key Statistics

East Carolina Tulsa 263.5 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.1 (75th) 330.5 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.9 (124th) 101.4 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (33rd) 162.1 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (100th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (128th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (58th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has compiled 1,374 yards (124.9 ypg) on 147-of-272 passing with four touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 127 rushing yards (11.5 ypg) on 86 carries.

Rahjai Harris has carried the ball 108 times for a team-high 340 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times.

Mason Garcia has carried the ball 50 times for 227 yards (20.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell's 514 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 74 times and has totaled 42 catches and one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has caught 42 passes while averaging 40.6 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jsi Hatfield has a total of 296 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 throws.

Tulsa Stats Leaders

Cardell Williams leads Tulsa with 1,149 yards on 79-of-132 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 200 rushing yards (18.2 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 179 carries for 783 yards, or 71.2 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Bill Jackson has racked up 398 yards on 82 carries.

Kamdyn Benjamin has racked up 584 receiving yards on 41 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Devan Williams has put together a 399-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 51 targets.

Carl Chester's 34 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 347 yards and one touchdown.

