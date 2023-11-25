The George Mason Patriots (4-1) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the George Mason vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

ESPN+

East Carolina vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-6.5) 138.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-6.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. George Mason Betting Trends

East Carolina has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

George Mason has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.

So far this season, one of the Patriots games has gone over the point total.

