The George Mason Patriots (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 39% shooting opponents of the Patriots have averaged.

East Carolina has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.

The Patriots are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 42nd.

The Pirates average 19.2 more points per game (82) than the Patriots give up to opponents (62.8).

East Carolina has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, East Carolina averaged 9.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (63).

At home, the Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).

At home, East Carolina knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). East Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than away (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule