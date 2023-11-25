The George Mason Patriots (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Pirates have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 39% shooting opponents of the Patriots have averaged.
  • East Carolina has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.
  • The Patriots are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 42nd.
  • The Pirates average 19.2 more points per game (82) than the Patriots give up to opponents (62.8).
  • East Carolina has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, East Carolina averaged 9.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (63).
  • At home, the Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
  • At home, East Carolina knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). East Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than away (28.4%).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Northeastern L 82-76 Minges Coliseum
11/20/2023 Georgia Southern W 82-64 Minges Coliseum
11/21/2023 Kennesaw State W 85-84 Minges Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
11/30/2023 UNC Wilmington - Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Minges Coliseum

