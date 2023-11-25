How to Watch East Carolina vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (4-1) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina Stats Insights
- The Pirates have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 39% shooting opponents of the Patriots have averaged.
- East Carolina has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39% from the field.
- The Patriots are the rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 42nd.
- The Pirates average 19.2 more points per game (82) than the Patriots give up to opponents (62.8).
- East Carolina has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 62.8 points.
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, East Carolina averaged 9.2 more points per game at home (72.2) than away (63).
- At home, the Pirates allowed 69.6 points per game, five fewer points than they allowed away (74.6).
- At home, East Carolina knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (6.5). East Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.3%) than away (28.4%).
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northeastern
|L 82-76
|Minges Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 82-64
|Minges Coliseum
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
