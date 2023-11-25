Duke vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Duke Blue Devils (6-5) will meet a fellow ACC opponent, the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Pittsburgh matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-6.5)
|42.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Duke (-6.5)
|42.5
|-230
|+188
Duke vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Duke has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Pittsburgh has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
