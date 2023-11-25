The Duke Blue Devils (6-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in an ACC showdown.

Offensively, Duke ranks 91st in the FBS with 352.7 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 51st in total defense (358.8 yards allowed per contest). Pittsburgh has been struggling offensively, ranking 20th-worst with 318.5 total yards per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 366.8 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Duke Pittsburgh 352.7 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.5 (115th) 358.8 (45th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (51st) 177.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.0 (114th) 175.3 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.5 (85th) 12 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (107th) 13 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has 1,102 pass yards for Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and recording three touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 352 rushing yards (32.0 ypg) on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 722 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times as a runner.

Jaquez Moore has carried the ball 97 times for 591 yards (53.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's leads his squad with 688 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 51 catches (out of 83 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has caught 41 passes for 571 yards (51.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Sahmir Hagans has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 23 passes.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Christian Veilleux has racked up 1,179 yards (107.2 per game) while completing 51.1% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rodney Hammond, has carried the ball 106 times for 526 yards (47.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

C'Bo Flemister has racked up 349 yards (on 93 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jerrod Means paces his team with 636 receiving yards on 35 catches with five touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield has put together a 566-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 71 targets.

Gavin Bartholomew's 18 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 326 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

