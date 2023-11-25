AAC foes meet when the South Florida Bulls (5-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (3-8) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

South Florida owns the 52nd-ranked scoring offense this season (29.3 points per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 36.8 points allowed per game. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 314 total yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 53rd with 362.5 total yards ceded per contest.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Charlotte vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Charlotte South Florida 314 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 451 (25th) 362.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.5 (130th) 146 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.4 (32nd) 168 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.6 (35th) 19 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 16 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (45th)

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has thrown for 1,165 yards (105.9 yards per game) while completing 54.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has run for 475 yards on 109 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Terron Kellman has collected 328 yards (on 82 carries) with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack's 366 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 21 catches on 37 targets with one touchdown.

Colin Weber has put together a 354-yard season so far. He's caught 31 passes on 46 targets.

Jack Hestera's 29 catches (on 49 targets) have netted him 352 yards (32.0 ypg) and three touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 2,825 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions this season. He's rushed for 702 yards (63.8 ypg) on 181 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has 757 rushing yards on 161 carries with seven touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 900 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 100 times and has collected 79 receptions and four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 564 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Khafre Brown has a total of 366 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 22 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

