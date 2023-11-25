Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the South Florida Bulls and Charlotte 49ers match up at 7:30 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bulls. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Charlotte vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (57) South Florida 31, Charlotte 25

Week 13 AAC Predictions

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 34.5% chance of a victory for the 49ers.

So far this year, the 49ers have put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte is a 4-1 record against the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year.

In the 49ers' 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for the Charlotte this season is 9.1 points less than this game's over/under.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

The Bulls' record against the spread is 5-5-0.

South Florida is winless against the spread when it is 6.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Out of 10 Bulls games so far this season, six have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 57 points, 6.5 fewer than the average total in this season's South Florida contests.

49ers vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 29.3 36.8 24.8 29.8 33.0 42.7 Charlotte 17.8 26.8 18.3 28.0 17.2 25.4

