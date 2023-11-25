Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is 63 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-8.5)
|63
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-8.5)
|63.5
|-365
|+285
Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Georgia Southern is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
