The Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-4) will face off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is 63 in the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-8.5) 63 -350 +260 FanDuel Appalachian State (-8.5) 63.5 -365 +285

Week 13 Odds

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Georgia Southern is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

