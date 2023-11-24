How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Wake Forest vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Wake Forest Stats Insights
- This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.9% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.
- In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Buccaneers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Demon Deacons sit at 309th.
- The Demon Deacons record 6.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Buccaneers give up (73.4).
- Wake Forest has a 1-2 record when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Wake Forest played better in home games last year, scoring 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game on the road.
- The Demon Deacons ceded 71.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.8 in away games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Wake Forest performed worse in home games last season, sinking 9.1 threes per game, compared to 10.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 37.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% mark in road games.
Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Utah
|L 77-70
|TD Arena
|11/17/2023
|Towson
|W 71-61
|TD Arena
|11/19/2023
|LSU
|L 86-80
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Florida
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
