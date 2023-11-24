The UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-0) face the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET and be available via FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Information

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

UMKC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Shemarri Allen: 17.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Rayquawndis Mitchell: 17.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Allen David Mukeba Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jeff Ngandu: 5.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Babacar Diallo: 3.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UMKC Rank UMKC AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank
338th 64.4 Points Scored 72.1 166th
137th 68.7 Points Allowed 64.5 36th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 33.5 74th
11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
320th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 112th
361st 9.3 Assists 14.5 75th
265th 12.7 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

