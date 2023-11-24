The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.
  • In games UNC Greensboro shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 74th.
  • Last year, the Spartans recorded only 3.4 more points per game (72.1) than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).
  • UNC Greensboro had a 17-1 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (70.5).
  • The Spartans ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 on the road.
  • In home games, UNC Greensboro drained 0.5 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 N.C. A&T W 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 74-70 Memorial Gymnasium
11/17/2023 @ Arkansas W 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/24/2023 UMKC - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace - Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Greensboro Coliseum

