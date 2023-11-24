How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UNC Greensboro vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 44.6% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Kangaroos allowed to opponents.
- In games UNC Greensboro shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Kangaroos ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Spartans finished 74th.
- Last year, the Spartans recorded only 3.4 more points per game (72.1) than the Kangaroos gave up (68.7).
- UNC Greensboro had a 17-1 record last season when putting up more than 68.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged on the road (70.5).
- The Spartans ceded 61.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66 on the road.
- In home games, UNC Greensboro drained 0.5 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to away from home (35.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.