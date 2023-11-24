The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 154.5 for the matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023

2:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Venue: Bell Centre

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Asheville -3.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Asheville Betting Records & Stats

Of UNC Asheville's 30 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 154.5 points four times.

The average amount of points in UNC Asheville's outings last season was 143.5, which is 11.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

UNC Asheville won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

UNC Asheville won 15 of the 19 games it was favored on the moneyline last season (78.9%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Bulldogs went 12-1 (92.3%).

UNC Asheville has a 63.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 154.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Asheville 4 13.3% 74.4 150.8 69.1 140.1 140.7 Lipscomb 9 33.3% 76.4 150.8 71.0 140.1 145.4

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 74.4 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 71.0 the Bisons gave up.

UNC Asheville went 12-4 against the spread and 19-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Asheville 15-15-0 5-10 15-15-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 4-5 14-13-0

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Asheville Lipscomb 13-0 Home Record 13-2 10-6 Away Record 7-11 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 79.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

