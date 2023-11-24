UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-1) will play the Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Asheville Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Pember: 20.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Tajion Jones: 14.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 8.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jamon Battle: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|Lipscomb AVG
|Lipscomb Rank
|114th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|76.4
|64th
|146th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|71.0
|207th
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|204th
|12.7
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
