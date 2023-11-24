Friday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) and the Morgan State Bears (2-3) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 58-56, with UNC Asheville securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Bulldogs earned a 67-53 victory over Queens (NC).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Asheville vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 58, Morgan State 56

Other Big South Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Asheville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' -165 scoring differential last season (outscored by 5.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 57.4 points per game (319th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

Offensively, UNC Asheville scored 56.7 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (57.4 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

In home games, the Bulldogs scored 4.3 more points per game last year (59.2) than they did away from home (54.9).

UNC Asheville ceded 57.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.2 fewer points than it allowed in away games (67.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.