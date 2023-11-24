The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Asheville vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.7% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bisons' opponents hit.

UNC Asheville had an 18-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bisons finished 79th.

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 74.4 points per game, just 3.4 more points than the 71 the Bisons gave up.

When UNC Asheville totaled more than 71 points last season, it went 19-1.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville averaged 79.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.9 points per contest.

The Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.9 in away games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, UNC Asheville performed worse in home games last season, making 7.7 treys per game, compared to 7.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 42.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.1% clip on the road.

