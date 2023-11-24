Friday's game features the Stanford Cardinal (5-0) and the Florida State Seminoles (5-0) clashing at Dollar Loan Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-65 win for heavily favored Stanford according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 24.

The Cardinal are coming off of a 74-55 victory over Belmont in their most recent outing on Wednesday. The Seminoles' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 90-52 win against Northwestern. In the Cardinal's win, Cameron Brink led the way with a team-high 27 points (adding 16 rebounds and three assists). Sara Bejedi recorded 17 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Seminoles.

Stanford vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Stanford vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 81, Florida State 65

Top 25 Predictions

Stanford Schedule Analysis

The Cardinal have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Stanford is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

The Cardinal have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 26) on November 19

74-55 over Belmont (No. 61) on November 22

86-32 at home over Cal Poly (No. 96) on November 16

87-40 at home over Hawaii (No. 137) on November 8

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Florida State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 9

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 67) on November 17

90-52 over Northwestern (No. 200) on November 22

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 209) on November 19

99-63 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 319) on November 6

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 18.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.4 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

18.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 3.4 BLK, 51.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Kiki Iriafen: 19.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 65.6 FG%

19.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 65.6 FG% Elena Bosgana: 9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10) Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

8.8 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Hannah Jump: 9.4 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.1 FG%

12.6 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.1 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

15.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

17.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Alexis Tucker: 10.8 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

10.8 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) Bejedi: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal have a +155 scoring differential, topping opponents by 31 points per game. They're putting up 85 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 54 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 22.8 points per game, with a +114 scoring differential overall. They put up 88 points per game (15th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 per outing (210th in college basketball).

