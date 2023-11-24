The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • The Pirates are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
  • In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 66th.
  • The Pirates put up 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • When Seton Hall totals more than 76 points, it is 2-0.

Iowa Stats Insights

  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 36.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Iowa has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.9% from the field.
  • The Hawkeyes are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 52nd.
  • The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow.
  • Iowa has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Seton Hall played better in home games last season, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Pirates surrendered 64.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.9 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Seton Hall made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than in away games (5.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in road games (32.2%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa scored more points at home (89.8 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
  • The Hawkeyes allowed more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Iowa sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center
11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center
11/23/2023 USC L 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Creighton L 92-84 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/17/2023 Arkansas State W 88-74 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
11/23/2023 Oklahoma L 79-67 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 North Florida - Carver-Hawkeye Arena
12/4/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

