How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.
Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Seton Hall Stats Insights
- The Pirates are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 66th.
- The Pirates put up 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76 the Hawkeyes allow.
- When Seton Hall totals more than 76 points, it is 2-0.
Iowa Stats Insights
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 36.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Iowa has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.9% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 52nd.
- The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow.
- Iowa has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Seton Hall played better in home games last season, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.
- The Pirates surrendered 64.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.9 in road games.
- When playing at home, Seton Hall made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than in away games (5.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in road games (32.2%).
Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa scored more points at home (89.8 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.
- The Hawkeyes allowed more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Iowa sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 96-71
|Prudential Center
|11/18/2023
|Wagner
|W 72-51
|Prudential Center
|11/23/2023
|USC
|L 71-63
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Iowa
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|Northeastern
|-
|Prudential Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 92-84
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/17/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 88-74
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/23/2023
|Oklahoma
|L 79-67
|LionTree Arena
|11/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|LionTree Arena
|11/29/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
