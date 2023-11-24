The Seton Hall Pirates (4-1) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at LionTree Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FOX.

Seton Hall vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

LionTree Arena in San Diego, California TV: FOX

Seton Hall Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

In games Seton Hall shoots higher than 43.3% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 66th.

The Pirates put up 77.2 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 76 the Hawkeyes allow.

When Seton Hall totals more than 76 points, it is 2-0.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 36.9% the Pirates' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Iowa has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.9% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates sit at 52nd.

The Hawkeyes' 89.4 points per game are 28.0 more points than the 61.4 the Pirates allow.

Iowa has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Seton Hall played better in home games last season, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Pirates surrendered 64.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.9 in road games.

When playing at home, Seton Hall made 0.2 more three-pointers per game (6.1) than in away games (5.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to in road games (32.2%).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa scored more points at home (89.8 per game) than on the road (69.9) last season.

The Hawkeyes allowed more points at home (76 per game) than away (72) last season.

Beyond the arc, Iowa sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) W 96-71 Prudential Center 11/18/2023 Wagner W 72-51 Prudential Center 11/23/2023 USC L 71-63 LionTree Arena 11/24/2023 Iowa - LionTree Arena 11/29/2023 Northeastern - Prudential Center 12/5/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center

