Sebastian Aho will be among those on the ice Friday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Tampa Bay Lightning at PNC Arena. Does a bet on Aho interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Sebastian Aho vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Aho Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Aho has averaged 16:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Aho has a goal in five games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Aho has a point in 11 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points five times.

In nine of 15 games this season, Aho has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Aho's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

Aho has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Aho Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 15 Games 5 16 Points 3 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

