The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) hope to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Vermont Catamounts (3-1) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. Vermont 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels' 68.9 points per game last year were 14.8 more points than the 54.1 the Catamounts gave up.

North Carolina went 15-1 last season when allowing fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the 61.3 points per game the Catamounts recorded were just 1.5 more points than the Tar Heels allowed (59.8).

Vermont had a 17-1 record last season when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Last season, the Catamounts had a 34.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 36.8% of shots the Tar Heels' opponents knocked down.

The Tar Heels shot at a 41.6% clip from the field last season, 13.9 percentage points fewer than the 55.5% shooting opponents of the Catamounts averaged.

North Carolina Schedule