The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels are shooting 46.0% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 42.1% the Razorbacks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, North Carolina has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels rank 72nd.

The Tar Heels put up 11.7 more points per game (85.0) than the Razorbacks give up to opponents (73.3).

North Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 73.3 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, North Carolina scored 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than on the road (70.2).

At home, the Tar Heels conceded 67.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.1.

Beyond the arc, North Carolina sunk fewer treys on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32.0%) as well.

