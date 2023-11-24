The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take the court against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have hit.

North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 107th.

The 85 points per game the Tar Heels record are 11.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (73.3).

North Carolina has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.

The Razorbacks' 82.2 points per game are 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels give up.

Arkansas has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 85 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina put up 78.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In home games, the Tar Heels ceded 3.4 fewer points per game (67.7) than on the road (71.1).

North Carolina drained 7.5 treys per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged in away games (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas put up 76.3 points per game last season, 7.4 more than it averaged away (68.9).

At home, the Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.4).

Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule