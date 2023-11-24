The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) face the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

North Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Tar Heels have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have made.

North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks rank 107th.

The Tar Heels score 11.7 more points per game (85) than the Razorbacks allow (73.3).

When North Carolina totals more than 73.3 points, it is 4-1.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks are shooting 44.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Arkansas has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 128th.

The Razorbacks score 13.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (68.4).

Arkansas is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 85 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Carolina posted 78.3 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 70.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels surrendered 67.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.1.

In home games, North Carolina drained 1.1 more treys per game (7.5) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32%) compared to in road games (29.3%).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.9.

The Razorbacks gave up fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (73.4) last season.

At home, Arkansas sunk 5.2 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged on the road (5). Arkansas' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule