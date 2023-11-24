North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in New Hanover County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in New Hanover County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Hanover County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hoggard High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.