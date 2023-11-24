The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Bearcats' 67.8 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 54.4 the Wolfpack give up.
  • Cincinnati is 2-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • NC State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Wolfpack average 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69 the Bearcats give up.
  • NC State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
  • Cincinnati is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41%).
  • The Bearcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 16.4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Aziaha James: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24)
  • Mimi Collins: 11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%
  • Madison Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Elon W 90-35 Reynolds Coliseum
11/19/2023 Rhode Island W 67-58 Reynolds Coliseum
11/23/2023 Kentucky W 84-55 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/24/2023 Cincinnati - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Colorado - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Vanderbilt - Reynolds Coliseum

