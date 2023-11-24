How to Watch the NC State vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NC State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 67.8 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 54.4 the Wolfpack give up.
- Cincinnati is 2-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
- NC State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Wolfpack average 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69 the Bearcats give up.
- NC State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.
- Cincinnati is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41%).
- The Bearcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 16.4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
- Aziaha James: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24)
- Mimi Collins: 11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%
- Madison Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Elon
|W 90-35
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-58
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Kentucky
|W 84-55
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
