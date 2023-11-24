The NC State Wolfpack (5-0) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

The Bearcats' 67.8 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 54.4 the Wolfpack give up.

Cincinnati is 2-2 when it scores more than 54.4 points.

NC State's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.8 points.

The Wolfpack average 83.4 points per game, 14.4 more points than the 69 the Bearcats give up.

NC State has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Cincinnati is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 83.4 points.

The Wolfpack are making 48.4% of their shots from the field, 7.4% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (41%).

The Bearcats shoot 40.2% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 16.4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

16.4 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 53.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50 FG%, 50 3PT% (12-for-24) Mimi Collins: 11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

11.4 PTS, 51.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG%

9.4 PTS, 46.3 FG% Madison Hayes: 10.2 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule