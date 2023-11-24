The BYU Cougars (5-0) meet the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.

NC State vs. BYU Game Information

NC State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Terquavion Smith: 17.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jarkel Joiner: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jack Clark: 9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

  • Fousseyni Traore: 11.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Spencer Johnson: 10.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Noah Waterman: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Richie Saunders: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trevin Knell: 12.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

NC State vs. BYU Stat Comparison (2022-23)

BYU Rank BYU AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank
85th 75.5 Points Scored 77.7 41st
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 70.8 202nd
69th 33.6 Rebounds 34 54th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th
62nd 14.7 Assists 12.7 204th
323rd 13.7 Turnovers 9.1 8th

