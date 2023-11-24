Friday's contest at Michelob ULTRA Arena has the BYU Cougars (5-0) matching up with the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-68 win, as our model heavily favors BYU.

Based on our computer prediction, BYU is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against NC State. The two sides are expected to go under the 151.5 over/under.

NC State vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Line: BYU -6.5

Point Total: 151.5

Moneyline (To Win): BYU -275, NC State +220

NC State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 78, NC State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. BYU

Pick ATS: BYU (-6.5)



BYU (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



NC State Performance Insights

On offense, NC State posted 77.7 points per game (41st-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 70.8 points per contest on defense (202nd-ranked).

With 34.0 boards per game, the Wolfpack ranked 54th in college basketball. They ceded 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

NC State dished out 12.7 assists per game, which ranked them 204th in the country.

The Wolfpack forced 12.4 turnovers per game last year (133rd-ranked in college basketball), but they averaged only 9.1 turnovers per game (eighth-best).

With 8.3 treys per game, the Wolfpack ranked 74th in the country. They had a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 151st in college basketball.

NC State surrendered 6.0 three-pointers per game (38th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 31.8% three-point percentage (64th-ranked).

Last year NC State took 62.9% two-pointers, accounting for 71.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 37.1% threes (28.6% of the team's baskets).

