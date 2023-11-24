The BYU Cougars (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have won four games in a row.

NC State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN2

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack's 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars gave up to their opponents (43.2%).

NC State put together a 16-1 straight up record in games it shot over 43.2% from the field.

The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.

The Wolfpack's 77.7 points per game last year were 7.8 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed.

NC State went 22-4 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, NC State put up 83.3 points per game last season, 11.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).

The Wolfpack gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (72.1) last season.

NC State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

