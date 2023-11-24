How to Watch NC State vs. BYU on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The BYU Cougars (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have won four games in a row.
NC State vs. BYU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN2
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack's 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars gave up to their opponents (43.2%).
- NC State put together a 16-1 straight up record in games it shot over 43.2% from the field.
- The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
- The Wolfpack's 77.7 points per game last year were 7.8 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed.
- NC State went 22-4 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.
NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, NC State put up 83.3 points per game last season, 11.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).
- The Wolfpack gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
- NC State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).
NC State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 84-64
|PNC Arena
|11/17/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 87-53
|PNC Arena
|11/23/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 84-78
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
