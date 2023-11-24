The BYU Cougars (5-0) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they host the NC State Wolfpack (4-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wolfpack have won four games in a row.

NC State vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN2

NC State Stats Insights

  • The Wolfpack's 45.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars gave up to their opponents (43.2%).
  • NC State put together a 16-1 straight up record in games it shot over 43.2% from the field.
  • The Wolfpack were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars finished 121st.
  • The Wolfpack's 77.7 points per game last year were 7.8 more points than the 69.9 the Cougars allowed.
  • NC State went 22-4 last season when it scored more than 69.9 points.

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, NC State put up 83.3 points per game last season, 11.6 more than it averaged on the road (71.7).
  • The Wolfpack gave up fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
  • NC State made more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (32.4%).

NC State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Abilene Christian W 84-64 PNC Arena
11/17/2023 Charleston Southern W 87-53 PNC Arena
11/23/2023 Vanderbilt W 84-78 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/24/2023 BYU - Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/28/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/2/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

