North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Nash County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nash County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Nash Central High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Clinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Nash High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
