How to Watch the N.C. A&T vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies average 11.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Gaels give up to opponents (59.4).
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
- The Gaels record 57.4 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 52.5 the Aggies allow.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 52.5 points.
- N.C. A&T has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.
- This season the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Aggies give up.
- The Aggies shoot 41.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Gaels allow.
N.C. A&T Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Guilford
|W 114-41
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 56-51
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Liberty
|W 56-47
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
