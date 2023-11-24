The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-1) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison

The Aggies average 11.9 more points per game (71.3) than the Gaels give up to opponents (59.4).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The Gaels record 57.4 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 52.5 the Aggies allow.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1-2 record when putting up more than 52.5 points.

N.C. A&T has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

This season the Gaels are shooting 43.7% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Aggies give up.

The Aggies shoot 41.7% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Gaels allow.

