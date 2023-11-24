The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) hope to break a four-game road losing streak at the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama State vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama State Moneyline N.C. A&T Moneyline BetMGM Alabama State (-4.5) 152.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Alabama State (-3.5) 151.5 -184 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Betting Trends (2022-23)

N.C. A&T put together a 10-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Aggies were 4-8 ATS last season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Alabama State covered 12 times in 27 matchups with a spread last season.

The Hornets and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 27 times last season.

