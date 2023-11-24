How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - November 24
The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) travel to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- Last season, the Aggies had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
- In games N.C. A&T shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 6-4 overall.
- The Aggies were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.
- Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Aggies scored were just 1.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (72.6).
- N.C. A&T had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively N.C. A&T played better when playing at home last season, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game on the road.
- The Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.3 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, N.C. A&T made 2.5 more threes per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 94-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 80-51
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/22/2023
|Merrimack
|L 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
