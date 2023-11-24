The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) travel to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Aggies had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
  • In games N.C. A&T shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 6-4 overall.
  • The Aggies were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.
  • Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Aggies scored were just 1.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (72.6).
  • N.C. A&T had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively N.C. A&T played better when playing at home last season, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game on the road.
  • The Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.3 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, N.C. A&T made 2.5 more threes per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 94-78 Greensboro Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Virginia L 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena
11/22/2023 Merrimack L 96-73 Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center
11/25/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center
12/2/2023 Citadel - Corbett Sports Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.