The Alabama State Hornets (1-4) travel to face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-4) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

N.C. A&T vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

Last season, the Aggies had a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.0% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.

In games N.C. A&T shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 6-4 overall.

The Aggies were the 178th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets finished 117th.

Last year, the 70.8 points per game the Aggies scored were just 1.8 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (72.6).

N.C. A&T had a 9-4 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively N.C. A&T played better when playing at home last season, putting up 74.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 per game on the road.

The Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 81.3 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, N.C. A&T made 2.5 more threes per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule