North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Grimsley High School at Weddington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Matthews, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.