Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:21 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in six games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in nine games this year (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 5 13 Points 5 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.