The Texas Longhorns (5-0) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning streak when squaring off against the High Point Panthers (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up 16.6 more points per game (65) than the Longhorns allow their opponents to score (48.4).

High Point has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 48.4 points.

Texas has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65 points.

The Longhorns put up 89 points per game, 25 more points than the 64 the Panthers allow.

When Texas scores more than 64 points, it is 5-0.

High Point is 3-1 when giving up fewer than 89 points.

The Longhorns are making 48.3% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (33.1%).

High Point Leaders

Lauren Bevis: 17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

17.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39) Nakyah Terrell: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Callie Scheier: 6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Amaria McNear: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Bukky Akinsola: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Schedule