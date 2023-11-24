The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) will play the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:00 PM ET and air on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Duke Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kyle Filipowski: 15.1 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jeremy Roach: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyrese Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dereck Lively II: 5.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Mark Mitchell: 9.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Duke Rank Duke AVG Southern Indiana AVG Southern Indiana Rank
169th 72.0 Points Scored 75.8 77th
30th 63.6 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd
20th 35.6 Rebounds 35.0 30th
25th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
237th 6.8 3pt Made 9.7 12th
70th 14.6 Assists 12.7 204th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.7 265th

