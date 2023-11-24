The Duke Blue Devils (4-1) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-36.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-36.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends

Duke has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Blue Devils' four games have gone over the point total.

Southern Indiana has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

So far this season, two of the Screaming Eagles games have hit the over.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Duke is third-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 15th-best, according to computer rankings.

Duke's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.