Friday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) and Davidson Wildcats (3-2) squaring off at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 64, Davidson 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-2.4)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 125.8

Saint Mary's (CA)'s record against the spread this season is 1-2-0, while Davidson's is 2-1-0. Both the Gaels and the Wildcats are 1-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.4 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 61.4 per outing (40th in college basketball).

Davidson ranks 136th in the nation at 35.0 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

Davidson hits 8.0 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

Davidson has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (57th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (253rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.