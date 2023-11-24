The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-3) will try to snap a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Davidson Wildcats (3-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Davidson vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

Davidson has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Gaels games have hit the over once this season.

