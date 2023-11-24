Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24

12:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln Charter High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on November 24

12:30 PM ET on November 24 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympic High School at Jay M. Robinson High School