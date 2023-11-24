Mats Zuccarello and Cale Makar are among the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche play at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Wild Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Makar, who has 29 points (five goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 23:58 per game.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 at Predators Nov. 20 0 3 3 1 at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen has accumulated 25 points (1.4 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 20 0 0 0 1 at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

Nathan MacKinnon's 23 points this season have come via six goals and 17 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 at Predators Nov. 20 0 2 2 7 at Stars Nov. 18 0 0 0 4 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 2 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 0 3 3 3

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Zuccarello's five goals and 14 assists in 17 games for Minnesota add up to 19 total points on the season.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3 at Sabres Nov. 10 0 2 2 6 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Kirill Kaprizov is one of the impact players on offense for Minnesota with 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists in 17 games.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1 at Sabres Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Rangers Nov. 9 0 0 0 2

