The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) welcome in the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Villanova vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Villanova Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.5% the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
  • Villanova is 4-0 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 121st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tar Heels sit at 47th.
  • The 77.4 points per game the Wildcats average are 12.6 more points than the Tar Heels allow (64.8).
  • Villanova is 3-1 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

North Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Tar Heels shot 43.4% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • North Carolina put together a 14-3 straight up record in games it shot above 43.7% from the field.
  • The Tar Heels were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Tar Heels put up an average of 76.2 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats gave up.
  • When North Carolina allowed fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-4.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Villanova posted 70.4 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.6).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Villanova fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 30.9% three-point percentage on the road.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Carolina averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina knocked down fewer triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (32%) as well.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 76-72 Palestra
11/17/2023 Maryland W 57-40 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech W 85-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 North Carolina - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
12/5/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Lehigh W 90-68 Dean Smith Center
11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center
11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center
12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

