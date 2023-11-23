Thursday's game that pits the Texas A&M Aggies (4-0) against the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Texas A&M. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 23.

According to our computer prediction, Penn State is projected to cover the spread (7.5) versus Texas A&M. The two teams are projected to go under the 136.5 total.

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Line: Texas A&M -7.5

Texas A&M -7.5 Point Total: 136.5

136.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas A&M -350, Penn State +280

Texas A&M vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Penn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Penn State (+7.5)



Penn State (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (136.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M Performance Insights

With 72.8 points scored per game and 66.5 points allowed last year, Texas A&M was 149th in the country offensively and 71st on defense.

The Aggies were 54th in the nation in rebounds per game (34.0) and 39th in rebounds allowed (28.5) last year.

At 12.5 assists per game last year, Texas A&M was 221st in the country.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 32.6% from downtown last year, the Aggies were 299th and 267th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Texas A&M gave up 8.3 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.0% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 300th and 120th, respectively, in the nation.

The Aggies attempted 34.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26% of the Aggies' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74% were 2-pointers.

Penn State Performance Insights

Penn State put up 72.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while giving up 68.2 points per contest (120th-ranked).

Last year the Nittany Lions averaged 30.0 boards per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.8 rebounds per contest (288th-ranked).

Last year Penn State ranked 128th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.7 per game.

The Nittany Lions ranked -3-worst in the nation with 8.2 forced turnovers per game, but they helped combat that by ranking fourth-best in college basketball averaging 8.4 turnovers per contest.

The Nittany Lions dominated when it came to three-point shooting, as they ranked fourth-best in college basketball in treys (10.4 per game) and ninth-best in shooting percentage from downtown (38.7%).

With 7.2 three-pointers conceded per game, Penn State ranked 177th in college basketball. It ceded a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 110th in college basketball.

Penn State attempted 30.2 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 52.9% of the shots it took (and 60.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.9 threes per contest, which were 47.1% of its shots (and 39.4% of the team's buckets).

