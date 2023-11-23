The Villanova Wildcats (4-1) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.

North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 23

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Pete Nance: 10.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore: 16.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Eric Dixon: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Tyler Burton: 10.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

TJ Bamba: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jordan Longino: 8.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

North Carolina vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 76.2 68th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 70.9 204th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 36.6 7th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 49th 8.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 324th 11.1 Assists 11.9 274th 11th 9.4 Turnovers 10.5 44th

