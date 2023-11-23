North Carolina vs. Villanova Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - November 23
Thursday's contest features the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) and the Villanova Wildcats (4-1) squaring off at Imperial Arena (on November 23) at 2:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-69 win for North Carolina, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The game has no set line.
North Carolina vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
North Carolina vs. Villanova Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Carolina 75, Villanova 69
Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina vs. Villanova
- Computer Predicted Spread: North Carolina (-5.7)
- Computer Predicted Total: 144.6
North Carolina Performance Insights
- With 76.2 points per game on offense, North Carolina was 68th in the country last season. Defensively, it ceded 70.9 points per contest, which ranked 204th in college basketball.
- The Tar Heels were top-25 last year in rebounding, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 36.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 192nd with 31.5 rebounds allowed per contest.
- North Carolina dished out 11.9 dimes per game, which ranked them 274th in the nation.
- The Tar Heels ranked 44th in the nation with 10.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 327th with 10.1 forced turnovers per game.
- The Tar Heels drained 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 31.2% shooting percentage (328th-ranked) from downtown.
- North Carolina allowed 6.5 three-pointers per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from downtown.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, North Carolina took 62.4% two-pointers (accounting for 73% of the team's baskets) and 37.6% three-pointers (27%).
